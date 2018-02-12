Joey Barton Claims Tottenham Hotspurs' Ben Davies Deserves More Praise for the Club's Recent Success

Following Spurs' North London derby triumph over Arsenal last week, footballing maverick Joey Barton has claimed Ben Davies deserves more praise for his excellent performances over the past few weeks.

With Arsenal reinvigorated by an emphatic victory over Everton, they travelled to Wembley to face fierce rivals Tottenham, only for the hosts to bring them crashing back down to earth after Harry Kane nodded home to hand the white side of North London a 1-0 victory.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

Naturally much of the praise following the game was heaped upon Harry Kane as he netted his 23rd Premier League goal of the season however, speaking to TalkSPORT, Joey Barton feels as though the provider of the goal, Ben Davies, deserves more credit for his contribution.

Davies whipped in an inch perfect cross that Kane met with a precise header, beating Petr Cech and handing Spurs all three points.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

“I don’t think Davies is getting enough credit for the ball in. It was a brilliant ball,” Barton claimed on the Alan Brazil Sports Breakfast show on TalkSPORT.

It wasn't the first time the Welsh full back had contributed to the Spurs attack this season either, with the 24-year-old notching seven goal contributions from 22 Premier League appearances so far this season.