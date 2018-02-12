Jurgen Klopp Hails Prolific Partnership Between Liverpool Stars Salah and Firmino

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has praised the prolific strike partnership that has developed between Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino this season, with both players once more on the score-sheet during Sunday's 2-0 win over Southampton.





With Sadio Mane yet to fire on all cylinders this season and Philippe Coutinho now gone, the very brief and surprisingly underwhelming 'Fab Four' is already a thing of the past.

But in Salah and Firmino, Liverpool have an attacking pair who are likely to soon eclipse the goal combined goal return of Luis Suarez and Daniel Sturridge (SAS) in 2013/14.

Between them, the Egyptian and the Brazilian now have 49 goals in all competitions this season - 29 for Salah and 20 for Firmino - just six behind the very impressive 55 recorded by Suarez and Sturridge four years ago.

"Our boys are important for us. What I love is of course their skills and attitude, but the work-rate is outstanding," Klopp is quoted as saying by ESPN.

"Both get the profit from the style of play, that's for sure as well. We play in the areas where they like to have the ball. In this strong league you cannot be third without fantastic players and yes, they are two of them," the Reds boss added.

Liverpool went back ahead of Tottenham in the Premier League table as a result of the win at Southampton after Spurs had beaten Arsenal in the North London Derby a day earlier.

Manchester United's surprise defeat at Newcastle means the Reds are not just two points off second place, although leaders Manchester City remain well clear after their 5-1 hammering of Leicester on Saturday. Chelsea and Arsenal face a fight to finish in the top four.