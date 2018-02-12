Lionel Messi Explains How Barcelona Are More 'Solid' After the Departure of Neymar

Lionel Messi insists Barcelona are better after Neymar's departure after they adapted their style of play.

Neymar left Barcelona after Paris Saint-Germain bought him for a massive £202m last summer, however, the Blaugrana have continued to shine under Ernesto Valverde. Barcelona are currently seven points clear at the top of the La Liga ahead of Atletico Madrid.

Barcelona ace Messi believes the leaders are more balanced and have improved since Neymar's departure. Messi told the Mirror Football, “Without Neymar, we are more balanced. His departure led to a change in the way we play.

“We have lost a lot of our offensive potential but we have improved in defence. We have more balance and this allows us to be more solid.”

Alex Caparros/GettyImages

Barcelona dropped two points yesterday after a disappointing goalless draw against 10th placed Getafe. They now face seventh-placed Eibar this weekend with a huge Champions League tie looming.

In the round of 16, Barcelona face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in the first leg, with their last Champions League victory against the English club coming in February 2006.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

That victory was also the first leg of the last 16 and Messi & Co will be hoping for the same result this time around.

Neymar will soon have the opportunity to justify his move, with PSG taking on current European Champions Real Madrid in the last 16 of the Champions League next Wednesday.