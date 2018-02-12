Liverpool Fans' Twitter Reaction to Loanee Harry Wilson's Sparkling Hull City Debut

By 90Min
February 12, 2018

Liverpool fans will be chuffed to see academy graduate striker Harry Wilson making the most of his loan spell at Championship strugglers  Hull City.

The 20-year-old joined the Tigers in January and instantly hit the ground running with a sensational debut performance in his outfit's 2-0 win over Nottingham Forrest on Saturday - their first win in 10.

Jon Toral opened the scoring for Hull after Wilson won the penalty, before helping himself to the second himself shortly before the interval; in a win that eventually saw Nigel Adkins' team climb out of the relegation zone. Nottingham forest on the other hand have now lost four in their last five.

Reds fans won't worry a bit about that though. Their attacking prodigy turned up on the day and performed brilliantly and that's all that matters.

A jubilant Wilson took to Twitter to express his delight at hitting the ground running at his new club and said: Big win today!! happy to score my first goal for Hull City, well played boys [clapping emoji] away support."


And it's safe to say the Reds that tuned in to watch him were equally as pleased:





(You may also be interested in - Report Reveals Huge Bonuses Roberto Firmino Received for Goal & Assist Against Southampton)


The travelling supporters broke out into a chorus of "Harry, Harry, Harry" as they once did for  Leicester City centre-back Harry Maguire when Wilson was substituted off 20 minutes from time.


And though there is a long way to go before Jurgen Klopp is considering him for the senior squad, this was no doubt a great start for the youngster.


You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now