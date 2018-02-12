Liverpool Fans' Twitter Reaction to Loanee Harry Wilson's Sparkling Hull City Debut

Liverpool fans will be chuffed to see academy graduate striker Harry Wilson making the most of his loan spell at Championship strugglers Hull City.
The 20-year-old joined the Tigers in January and instantly hit the ground running with a sensational debut performance in his outfit's 2-0 win over Nottingham Forrest on Saturday - their first win in 10.
Jon Toral opened the scoring for Hull after Wilson won the penalty, before helping himself to the second himself shortly before the interval; in a win that eventually saw Nigel Adkins' team climb out of the relegation zone. Nottingham forest on the other hand have now lost four in their last five.
🔶◾️ | A 1️⃣st start for @HullCity for @harrywilson_ today. Good luck, Harry! #FORHUL pic.twitter.com/Ve7GGJ4wzL— Hull City (@HullCity) February 10, 2018
Reds fans won't worry a bit about that though. Their attacking prodigy turned up on the day and performed brilliantly and that's all that matters.
A jubilant Wilson took to Twitter to express his delight at hitting the ground running at his new club and said: Big win today!! happy to score my first goal for Hull City, well played boys [clapping emoji] away support."
And it's safe to say the Reds that tuned in to watch him were equally as pleased:
Your the man harry 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏leave LFC this summer to better your career !!!— X (@GNP_UK) February 11, 2018
You are going to be a future star and and a 50m plus player
Looking forward to seeing you doing that for the first team at Anfield— Gary Thomas (@lonewolf53) February 11, 2018
Well done Harry, hope to see you in the Liverpool first team soon! YNWA— LFC (@xMCRx13) February 11, 2018
Well done butt.— Glenn Whitter (@GlennTwhitter) February 11, 2018
How you ain't in the @LFC and @FAWales squad already is beyond a joke!
Keep it up main man 🤙👍
Remember mate, i need you to make Mane sweat more to see you comeback next season 😁😁— Hayatullah (@Hayat_aL_Fatih) February 11, 2018
The travelling supporters broke out into a chorus of "Harry, Harry, Harry" as they once did for Leicester City centre-back Harry Maguire when Wilson was substituted off 20 minutes from time.
And though there is a long way to go before Jurgen Klopp is considering him for the senior squad, this was no doubt a great start for the youngster.