Liverpool are keen on recruiting Leicester City's young defensive midfielder Wilfred Ndidi in the summer according to reports in Nigeria.

The Reds have been without a natural defensive midfielder since the departure of Lucas Leiva, as the Brazilian left for Lazio at the end of the 2016/17 season.

However, according to reports from Nigerian news outlet New Telegraph, Liverpool are set to finally bring in a defensive midfielder as they court Ndidi.

Since joining the Foxes from Genk in 2016, the 21-year-old has adapted quickly to life in the Premier League, becoming one of Leicester's standout performers.

Having been drafted in to the Leicester side to replace a Chelsea-bound N'Golo Kante, Ndidi has performed admirably, completing more tackles per 90 minutes than any other player in the top flight so far this season.

Such strong performances have caught the eye of many big clubs, with Liverpool reportedly very keen on securing the services of the young Nigerian.

There is speculation that it could cost the Reds upwards of £54m to persuade the Foxes to sell Ndidi however, former Nigerian international Etim Esin feels as though his compatriot would be well worth the hefty price tag.

“I can’t remember the last time we had a Nigerian in Liverpool apart from Victor Moses’ brief stint there,” Esin said. “This is going to be a fantastic move for him and I think his transfer fee is likely going to go up because it could happen shortly after the World Cup."

“Ndidi has been doing well at Leicester; he is regarded as one of the best midfielders in the EPL now and should command that kind of transfer. I don’t think he will struggle at Liverpool, he is a player made for big club like that and with the role he plays, there is no way he will be sitting on the bench there.

“He’s certainly not going to be like Kelechi Iheanacho who moved to Leicester to become an option to Jamie Vardy; I see Ndidi walking straight into that Liverpool’s side.”

With RB Leipzig's Naby Keita already set to arrive at Anfield at the end of the season, and Emre Can poised to leave the club upon the expiry of his current contract, Ndidi could prove to be a valuable addition to a Liverpool side that have lacked discipline in midfield at times this season.