Marcelo & Carli Lloyd Join Messi & Kroos as Pepsi Continue Assembling All-Star Squad

Pepsi® continues to kick off 2018 by revealing three-time Champions League winner Marcelo and Women's Best Player of the Year Carli Lloyd in its new world-class line up of global footballers, part of the ongoing #LoveItLiveIt campaign.





Pepsi began the year by naming Barcelona living legend Lionel Messi and Real Madrid midfield maestro Toni Kroos in an all-star squad of players.

Marcelo, who first joined Real Madrid in 2007 as a teenager, has shared a video via his official Facebook page paying tribute to his grandfather as a constant source of support and inspiration on his journey into professional football.

"Football and family are two halves of my soul," Marcelo said.

"My grandfather Pedro: my hero. Through him I fell in love with the game. Through his sacrifice, I learnt patience, to hold onto my dreams and never give up. Because, one day, young Marcelo, you'll make it. The dream came true."

For Lloyd, who temporarily moved to Europe in 2017 to fulfil a dream of playing in the Women's Champions League, a defining moment in her glittering career came when she was dropped from the US Under-21 team. Instead of killing her desire to reach the top, it spurred her on.

