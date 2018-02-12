PHOTO: Liverpool Star Shocks Fans & Jokes About 'Defrosting Feet' After St Mary's Cameo

Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana took to Instagram after the Reds' 2-0 victory over Southampton on Sunday to show how even a cameo performance can affect a players body.

The 29-year-old playmaker, who left Southampton in 2014 after rising through their academy, came on to replace Roberto Firmino after 79 minutes.

Although most would think that an 11 minute run out at the end of the game would hardly give Lallana enough time to get warmed up, the England international showed how even a cameo appearance against his former employers can take its toll - posting a picture with the caption: "Any suggestions for defrosting feet. #nofilter."

Adam Lallana’s feet after today’s win vs. Southampton 😱 pic.twitter.com/lyAUmrIBPo — Dugout (@Dugout) February 11, 2018

It's safe to assume that thermal socks aren't a standard issue at Liverpool.

Once you can get over the fact that you're staring at a picture of someone's feet, something none of us ever want to do, the post-match snap actually gives a great insight into what goes into being a squad player in a professional football team.

Although Lallana is far from a player who just makes up the numbers, his injuries this season have left him in need of gradually building up his game time and six of his seven Premier League appearances this season have come late in the second-half.

As long as the 29-year-old can get the blood flowing back into his toes - a hairdryer at full blast normally does the trick - then Lallana should be travelling to Portugal for Liverpool's Champions League match against Porto, with the first leg being played at the Estádio do Dragão.