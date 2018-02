PICANTE | El duelo de WAGs entre el Real Madrid y el Paris Saint-Germain

Thank you @julienmacdonald for this amazing piece of art! And thank you @placevendomeqatar and @britishfashioncouncil for having me. It was an incredible night! #beauty @lovemelondon #jewelry @pomellato #hair @nazsonmez #fashionawards

A post shared by Izabel Goulart (@izabelgoulart) on Dec 5, 2017 at 6:26am PST