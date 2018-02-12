Rafa Benitez Dedicates Spirited Man Utd Win to Newcastle Fans as He Looks to Kick on

Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez has dedicated his side's hard-fought victory over Manchester United on Sunday to the clubs fans.

The Spaniard watched his team defeat the visitors 1-0 thanks to a Matt Ritchie goal, and there were a number of commendable performances across the pitch from the home side.

Jonjo Shelvey was particularly industrious in the middle of the park, and new loan goalkeeper Martin Dubravka was impressive on his debut in front of his new fans.

It was a big result for the Magpies, who went 13th in the table afterwards, and Benitez was quick to pay tribute to Newcastle's raucous supporters after the game.

He said, via talkSPORT: "Obviously we know that we are working really hard to play a game like this one. And to see this in front of our fans and the way that we played, but also our position in the table now. All these things together has to be a boost for everyone."

Benitez also acknowledged the performance if Dubravka, adding via the Chronicle: "To have a clean sheet against Manchester United is fantastic for him.

"But it’s not a question of a good goalkeeper, sometimes it’s a question of everybody together working as hard as they were working today trying to defend. Now we have more competition in goal, that is always positive for the team."

Dubravka, signed in transfer deadline day on loan from Sparta Prague, has certainly done his chances of keeping his place in the side no harm with his nerveless performance in front of the Toon Army.

