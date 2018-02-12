Report Makes Dubious Claim Superstar Talisman Harry Kane Is Considering Joining Man Utd Next Summer

Tottenham's superstar striker Harry Kane is considering the possibility of joining Manchester United according to a dubious report from the Express.

Jose Mourinho opted to go big on Romelu Lukaku last summer and the brawny Belgian has enjoyed a relatively successful first season to date; netting 20 goals and five assists in all competitions.

However, the report claims the 24-year-old's shortcomings against the top four this season will cost him dearly, with United set to break the bank once again to sign the Premier League's top scorer; in a deal that would likely see Kane become England's record signing.

Harry Kane in 2017/18 🔥🔥🔥

🔵Games: 37

⚽Goals: 36 pic.twitter.com/cUOrgaz1eN — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) February 10, 2018

The source claims the Red Devils are prepared to offer more than double the English international's current weekly salary - £100,000 - to secure his services from Spurs and stave off competition from the likes of Real Madrid.

Los Blancos are likely to undergo a squad revolution during the summer and they're reportedly aiming to sign Kane as a replacement for the struggling Karim Benzema.

Kane's affinity with Spurs is known to be largely down to his relationship with current manager Mauricio Pochettino, but the Argentine coach has also been linked with a move to the Bernabeu next season.

#thfc are confident that Mauricio Pochettino has decided to reject a potential move to Real Madrid and will stay with the club this summer. [Daily Mirror] pic.twitter.com/2zQtC2GwwY — Hotspur Related (@HotspurRelated) February 10, 2018

Having established himself as one of the world’s best forwards, picking up two Golden Boots -and favourite in the running for a third - Kane's motivation may very well turn from personal accolades to winning trophies, and that would see United in with a thread of hope of securing the player's services.