Schalke Star Max Meyer Wanted by Liverpool as Host of Clubs Show Interest in the 22-Year-Old

Liverpool are reportedly looking to sign Schalke forward Max Meyer in the summer, when the 22-year-old's current contract with the German side runs out, reports Football Insider.

The Merseyside club may have a battle on their hands though as Arsenal, Bayern Munich and AC Milan are also reportedly keeping an eye on the situation, according to the Daily Star.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is believed to already be planning a move for Meyer before Liverpool snap him up.

Mika Volkmann/GettyImages

Unsurprisingly Schalke Chief Executive, Christian Heidel, would seemingly like to keep his player but has revealed that the young German star will soon decide on his future at the club.

“Max is very happy here, Schalke is his home, we will try to make him as comfortable financially as possible," said Heidel.

“Max will be deciding shortly if he wants to stay at Schalke past the summer.”

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

Meyer is a versatile player and can take up many different attacking roles. In his 24 appearances for Schalke this season, he has taken up the positions of striker, attacking midfielder and deep-lying playmaker.

Heidel speaks very highly of the 22-year-old star.

"He is playing the best season of his life, and the coach has found a position for him that Max didn't believe he could play," said the Chief Executive of the Bundesliga side.