Superstar Midfielder Arturo Vidal Set to Sign Contract Extension Amid Chelsea Interest

By 90Min
February 12, 2018

Chile's superstar midfielder Arturo Vidal has revealed he would welcome the opportunity to sign a contract extension with Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich amid interest from Chelsea

The veteran midfielder's future was uncertain throughout the January transfer window, and Antonio Conte was hoping he could capitalise and be reunited with his former enforcer at Stamford Bridge.

News of Schalke prodigy Leon Goretzka joining the ranks at the Allianz Arena only added to speculation that Vidal would be moved on, with the young German likely to take his place for the foreseeable future.

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

However Vidal has seemingly put rumours of a departure to bed, suggesting he would sign a new deal in an instant with the Bavarians - with his current deal set to expire in 2019.

The ex-Juventus man told Sport1: "I play in this team for a reason, and I'm certainly one of the world's best in my position for a reason.

"I do not think about a change, I feel really good here. Of course I would like to extend. This is an option and my children are very happy here."


Speaking about his current form, he added: "I don’t know if I've been this good here before. It's clear I feel very good, especially physically, and I have no problems with injuries, which helps me."

Bayern boss Jupp Heynckes has also dispelled rumours of a potential exit, claiming on many occasions that Vidal is "integral" to the squad and to future campaigns under his tenure.



