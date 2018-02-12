Tottenham Attempting to Pip Liverpool to Highly-Rated Spanish Third-Tier Attacker Pinchi

Tottenham Hotspur have entered the race for Deportivo La Coruna attacker Pinchi alongside fellow Premier League rivals Liverpool and Manchester United, according to reports.

After a winter transfer window which saw Spurs miss out on their priority target, Bordeaux's Malcom, the north Londoners are keen to find an alternative ahead of the summer, despite securing Lucas Moura from Paris Saint-Germain on deadline day.

According to The Sun, the 22-year-old is seen by temporary Wembley Stadium boss Mauricio Pochettino as that man, with the forward deemed not only an attractive investment, but also one of low risk.







Pinchi is currently entering the final few months of his contract at the Estadio Riazor, with only a small fee in compensation to Depor owed to secure the winger at the end of this season.





However, in order for Spurs to win the race for the Spaniard, they will have see off fellow English top flight giants Liverpool, who are said to be leading the chase, and Manchester United.

The interest from such superpowers of the game in the attacker comes as a surprise, considering the La Coruna-born wide man currently plies his trade in Branquiazuis' B team, who feature in the third-tier of Spanish football.

It would be thought had the Depor academy graduate shown true signs of promise that he would have been promoted into the relegation threatened first-team, although new boss Clarence Seedorf may well see that as a priority after he leads his new side out for the first time against Real Betis on Monday evening.