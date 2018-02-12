Tottenham Star Reveals He 'Misses Juventus Like Crazy' Ahead of Crunch Champions League Clash

Tottenham Hotspur striker Fernando Llorente has revealed that he misses playing for former club Juventus, admitting that he "left the training ground crying" when he left in 2015.

The 32-year-old will travel with Spurs to the Allianz Stadium on Tuesday evening - where they will come up against the daunting task of the Old Lady in the last 16 of the Champions League - but the Spanish international is expected to start on the bench.

Llorente spent two years at Juve before making the switch back to his home nation. But speaking to Tuttosport, via Football Italia, he spoke of his long standing affection for the club and the players he played with - namely Gigi Buffon and Giorgio Chiellini.





"I experienced unforgettable moments, won five titles, reached a Champions League Final. All the fans continue to show me great affection via social media. They make me feel as if I was there for 10 years rather than two.

Just realised Juventus have only conceded one goal in their last 15 games. 😯I was thinking before I saw that statistic, Tottenham would edge it against them; but now I'm not as sure. I do think Spurs will score at least a goal or two at Wembley though. — Veron (@MesmericMessi) February 7, 2018

“Juve is a difficult place to leave. I left the Vinovo training ground crying. It’s also true what David Trezeguet said: it’s only when you leave Juventus that you realise what you had. I miss it like crazy and would love to return. It’s a special club because, despite being an enormous club, it’s like a family inside.

“There is a fine image of Juventus here and I raise it even more: I always speak very highly of the Bianconeri and give them a good rep.”

“I am ready to face Chiellini and also accustomed to getting a few knocks. I trained with him for two years! Giorgio trains the way he plays, he’s super professional. I’d love to have 11 Chiellinis in my team.

“I already scored against Buffon in Seville, we went into the Europa League and then won that tournament. Buffon is the best captain I ever had."