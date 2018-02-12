VIDEO: Virgil van Dijk Fails to Hide Happiness After Hearing Manchester United Score

By 90Min
February 12, 2018

Liverpool record signing Virgil van Dijk was not afraid to hide his happiness that league rivals Manchester United failed to overcome Newcastle United ahead of their clash with Southampton on Sunday evening. 


The Red Devils fell victim to a second-half Matt Richie strike, allowing the Merseysiders to close the gap on their bitter rivals to just two points following their 2-0 win at Southampton. 

After his return to the St Mary' Stadium, the Netherlands international was questioned whether he and his side felt any additional pressure going into the match with the Saints following Jose Mourinho's men succumbing to defeat, however the 26-year-old was not aware of the day's earlier results. 

But, after finding out, Van Dijk did very little to hide his glee that Liverpool were able to close the gap on second-place United. 


"Were you aware of Manchester United's result, did that put any added pressure on getting the three points today?", the LFCTV journalist asked the defender, as shown by a video from Terry Hartley on Twitter

"What did they do?", the £75m man replied. 


"Well, they got beat", the reporter responded.


"Oh did they? Unlucky", Van Dijk replied, sporting a large smile. 

More Soccer

