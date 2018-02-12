Watford's Richarlison Reveals Contact With Brazil Manager Tite Ahead of Potential Call-Up

Watford star Richarlison has revealed Brazil manager Tite has been in contact with him over a potential international call-up.

Richarlison took the Premier League by storm in the opening weeks of the season, scoring five times in 12 games, but his form has dipped in recent months as Watford began to struggle in the league.

Since the arrival of Javi Gracia, Richarlison has looked more like the player we saw in the opening weeks of the season, and speaking about his own form the Brazilian claimed his early performances caught the attention of Brazil boss Tite.

He said, as quoted by the Hertfordshire Mercury: "I’ve experienced emotions in those six months. Many did not believe that I would adapt to English football.

"I ended up coming, scoring goals, making assists, winning man of the match. That even caught Tite's attention. I even heard from his mouth that they were watching me. So I’m going to continue giving my all so that when I get to the Seleção I can do my best."

For the 20-year-old the World Cup may come too soon, with only three months left until the competition, however with the youngster's ability there is no doubt that he will receive a call-up to the Brazil national team at some stage in the near future.