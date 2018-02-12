West Ham Set to Sign English Right-Back on a Free Transfer

West Ham are reportedly close to securing the signing of Fulham right-back Ryan Fredericks on a free transfer.

The 25-year-old has impressed for Fulham, most recently in their 1-1 draw with Bolton. He is now an integral part of a side pushing for a play-off place and has made 96 appearances for Fulham in all competitions.

Andrew Redington/GettyImages

His high level of performances is now attracting interest from top-flight clubs.

ExWHUemployee has reported on Twitter that a deal is close, and fans see this as a fairly reliable source when it comes to West Ham news.

He is top of our list yes! Apparently the deal is quite close to being agreed! He will provide solid competition to Byram and Zabaletta and brings a lot of pace to the position https://t.co/nDCZAVOOZT — ExWHUemployee (@ExWHUemployee) February 11, 2018

David Moyes is looking to sign some cover for Pablo Zabaleta at right-back and the Argentinian is tapping on at the age of 33, despite completing 90 minutes in the Hammers 2-0 win over Watford this weekend.

Fulham will not want to lose one of their key men, but it is likely that Fredericks will see a move to a Premier League side as too tempting to turn down and those at Craven Cottage might be helpless in preventing the move.

The Daily Mail previously reported that Swansea and Stoke were interested in the Englishman, but it now seems West Ham is the most likely destination for Fredericks and may well sign him for nothing in the summer when his contract expires.