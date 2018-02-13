Agent Reveals Atletico Madrid & La Liga Rivals Interested in Lazio Star Luis Alberto This Summer

Luis Alberto's agent, Alvaro Torres, has revealed that both Atletico Madrid and Sevilla have made enquiries over the Lazio forward for a possible move in the summer.

The Spaniard has improved on a subpar first year for the Biancocelesti, scoring seven league goals in 24 games so far in his second season.

Alberto has just recently renewed his contract for Lazio, signing a deal to stay in Rome until 2022. This will mean Lazio owner Claudio Lotito will surely put up a hard bargain for any side trying to sign him.

Marco Rosi/GettyImages

Torres spoke to Mediaset about the enquiries, and Alberto's ambitions to be included in Spain's 2018 World Cup squad.

"In January, important offers arrived, but [were] rejected by the club and the player. In the summer I think it is difficult to leave Lazio. He (Alberto) hopes to be among the squad of Spain for the World Cup, maybe we'll see him with (Jose) Callejon."

Alberto came through the ranks at Sevilla, making his debut for their first team at the mere age of 18. After being sold to Liverpool in 2013, it didn't take long for the Spanish side to try and bring Alberto back to the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán, as they tried to resign him in 2016.

No fee has yet been discussed for Alberto's potential move, but after paying just €5M for him in 2016, Lazio will surely be in for some good business if the Spaniard does eventually go elsewhere.

