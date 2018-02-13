Arsenal Legend Thierry Henry Urges Gunners to Prioritise Europa League With Top 4 Hopes Dwindling

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has claimed that his former club should prioritise the Europa League after Saturday's 1-0 defeat against Tottenham in the North London derby.

The Gunners now sit eight points behind fourth-placed Chelsea with 11 games of the season remaining.

And Henry made clear his view that the best chance of Arsenal qualifying for next year's Champions League is via the Europa League, which resumes on Thursday.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

“You still have some big teams in the Europa League, including Arsenal,” he said on Sky Sports.

“Realistically, the competition that they can achieve at the minute, well it’s not a competition finishing in the top four, but what they can achieve the most I think is winning the Europa League.

“I see that more happening than them finishing in the top four. Something incredible might happen but it’s unlikely for it to happen.





“So are you going to completely focus on the Europa League and let the league go? I don’t think you can do that.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

“But you should go really strong in trying to win the Europa League. At the end of the day that brings you back in the Champions League and it is a trophy.”





Arsenal face Swedish side Ostersund in the last 32 of the Europa League, with the first leg away from home on Thursday.





Graham Potter's team have defied expectation to reach this stage of the competition, overcoming comparative giants Galatasaray and Hertha Berlin in an impressive group stage campaign.