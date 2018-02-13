'England Appeals to Me': Man Utd Target Justin Kluivert Reveals Desire to Play in Premier League

Ajax star Justin Kluivert has been talking up moving on to bigger and better things within the next couple of years, and name-dropped a number of big clubs as potential destinations.

Kluivert has been making waves over in the Dutch Eredivisie, earmarking himself as one of the division's top young talents.

Justin - son of legendary striker Patrick - is rumoured to be interesting a number of European big hitters and the teen has now opened the door to a possible move in the future.

He told Helden: "England appeals to me: Arsenal, Tottenham, Chelsea or Manchester United are nice clubs where I can see myself playing in a few years - If you get a nice offer, you never know.

"Everywhere I go abroad they know my father, he often asked: 'Come to Barcelona, I'll give a tour of Camp Nou'.

"I really wanted to go to Barcelona instead of Real Madrid. Barcelona is in my heart, but who am I to say no to Real Madrid?"

Of late, Kluivert has had the strongest links to Manchester United, with Jose Mourinho reportedly a huge fan of the 18-year-old. He was spotted in conversation with him at the end of the Europa League final last year.

Kluivert has made 24 appearances for Ajax in all competitions so far this season, scoring seven goals and assisting four times, and his stock is set to keep on rising the more he turns out.

