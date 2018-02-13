Guardiola Claims Man City's Target Is to Reach the Quarter Finals Ahead of UCL Clash With Basel

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has looked to play down his side's chances of winning the Champions League ahead of Tuesday's trip to Basel.

The Citizens are strong favourites to progress over two legs against the Swiss club, largely due to their imperious form in the Premier League.

But Guardiola has stressed that the Champions League is often a more difficult competition in which to achieve success.

SEBASTIEN BOZON/GettyImages

"I don't know. I don't know if we are ready or not," Guardiola said when asked if his team could challenge for the Champions League this year - quoted by eir Sport.

"I have full confidence in the guys, there is no doubt about that. They know it. But the competition is special so I don't know.

"Our target is to do better than last season which is to go into the quarter-final, so that will be enough for the short-term.

"We did better this season than last season, we cannot deny. But this competition is so special in my experience. The teams are so clinical and you have to control the bad moments."

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

(You may also be interested in Leroy Sane in Man City Squad to Face Basel as Forward Makes Shock Return From Ankle Injury)

City were last season knocked out of the Champions League by Monaco at this stage, losing out on away goals after two entertaining games with the French champions.

But expectations have been significantly raised this campaign due to the domestic form of Guardiola's side. They currently sit 16 points clear of second-placed Manchester United in the Premier League having scored 79 goals and conceded 20.