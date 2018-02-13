How to watch Juventus vs. Tottenham in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 on Tuesday, February 13.
For the first time since 2011, Tottenham is back in the Champions League knockout stage. Spurs' reward for returning to the ranks of soccer's elite? A remarkably difficult matchup with Juventus in Turin for the first leg of this round of 16 tie.
Tottenham impressed in the group stage by winning a stacked Group H that included the competition's defending Champions, Real Madrid, and German giants Borussia Dortmund. Tottenham managed five wins and one draw in the group stage, including a memorable 3-1 victory over Real Madrid at Wembley.
Spurs come into the match on a 12–game unbeaten streak across all competition and have managed seven points from a brutal three-game stretch of Premier League play, with wins over Manchester United and Arsenal and a thrilling draw with Liverpool. Still, the club is engulfed in a close battle to finish in the top four and earn an invitation into next year's Champions League—Tottenham is currently fifth with 52 points, trailing fourth-place Chelsea by just one point with 11 games remaining. .
Scoring at Juventus is an enormously difficult task in its own right, let alone trying to get a result. In 17 games at the Allianz Stadium this year, Juventus has lost just once and has given up a total of five goals. Despite that sparkling home record, Juve finds itself one point behind Napoli in the Serie A table.
The defending Seria A champions will be without a number of crucial players for the first leg. Star striker Paolo Dybala is not in the squad with a hamstring injury, and Blaise Matuidi and Andre Barzgali were also left out of the team.
Juventus reached the final of this competition last season but lost 4-1 to Real Madrid.
See how to watch the match below.
How to watch
Time: 2:45 p.m. ET
TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
Live stream: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up here for a free seven-day trial. Qualified subscribers can also watch on Fox Sports Go.