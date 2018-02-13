For the first time since 2011, Tottenham is back in the Champions League knockout stage. Spurs' reward for returning to the ranks of soccer's elite? A remarkably difficult matchup with Juventus in Turin for the first leg of this round of 16 tie.

Tottenham impressed in the group stage by winning a stacked Group H that included the competition's defending Champions, Real Madrid, and German giants Borussia Dortmund. Tottenham managed five wins and one draw in the group stage, including a memorable 3-1 victory over Real Madrid at Wembley.

Spurs come into the match on a 12–game unbeaten streak across all competition and have managed seven points from a brutal three-game stretch of Premier League play, with wins over Manchester United and Arsenal and a thrilling draw with Liverpool. Still, the club is engulfed in a close battle to finish in the top four and earn an invitation into next year's Champions League—Tottenham is currently fifth with 52 points, trailing fourth-place Chelsea by just one point with 11 games remaining. .

Scoring at Juventus is an enormously difficult task in its own right, let alone trying to get a result. In 17 games at the Allianz Stadium this year, Juventus has lost just once and has given up a total of five goals. Despite that sparkling home record, Juve finds itself one point behind Napoli in the Serie A table.

The defending Seria A champions will be without a number of crucial players for the first leg. Star striker Paolo Dybala is not in the squad with a hamstring injury, and Blaise Matuidi and Andre Barzgali were also left out of the team.

Juventus reached the final of this competition last season but lost 4-1 to Real Madrid.

See how to watch the match below.

How to watch

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Live stream: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up here for a free seven-day trial. Qualified subscribers can also watch on Fox Sports Go.