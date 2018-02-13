Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp Hints at Potential Goalkeeper Selection Ahead of Porto Clash

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has suggested that he might yet change his first-choice goalkeeper for Wednesday night's Champions League clash with Porto.

Loris Karius seems to have established himself as the Reds' No.1 in recent weeks, and earned plaudits for his performance in Sunday's 2-0 win over Southampton.

Klopp hinted that the German is likely to continue in goal for the Porto tie, although insisted that he remains undecided.

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

“To be honest I have not made the final decision but it is not the same situation as it was,” Klopp said - quoted by the Daily Express. “A good one will play. But I haven’t made the decision so far.”

Klopp recently claimed that neither of Karius or Simon Mignolet were first-choice goalkeepers at the club.

Mignolet, meanwhile, last month made clear his view that the rotation of goalkeepers is “not a healthy situation”.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Karius kept another clean sheet on Sunday as Liverpool continue to improve defensively after a concerning lack of solidity earlier in the season.





And the former Mainz stopper has credited Virgil van Dijk, signed from Southampton last month, with initiating an upturn in fortunes.

"Virgil has played quite a bit now and we're getting more used to each other -- that's important for the team," Karius told the Liverpool Echo.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

"He's a top player -- that's why Liverpool paid the price they did for him. Of course he has to adapt a bit because our style is so different. We defend high. He needs to get used to Dejan [Lovren] and Joel [Matip].

"But the more he gets used to our style, he's finding his feet more and more. It's good to see and as a keeper you feel comfortable having players like that in front of you. The clean sheet was great for all of us."