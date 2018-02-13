'Messi Can't be Stopped': Chelsea's Alvaro Morata Warns Blues Ahead of Champions League Clash

Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata has claimed that Barcelona star Lionel Messi "can't be stopped," but remains confident that the Blues can beat the Catalan giants and progress to the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

Chelsea eased the pressure on under-fire boss Antonio Conte with a 3-0 victory over West Brom at Stamford Bridge on Monday. Conte's side headed into the game having lost their last two league fixtures but cruised past the lacklustre Baggies and the regained confidence could be vital ahead of their clash with Barcelona and Messi.

WATCH: Man of the match Eden Hazard insists Chelsea are back and they are "ready" to face the challenge of Barcelona in the Champions League. https://t.co/G3MWq3QXnh — Sky Sports PL (@SkySportsPL) February 12, 2018

Messi has failed to score against the reigning Premier League champions in eight games, and his record against the Blues is his worst against any other club. His penalty miss in the 2012 semi-final also proved to be decisive as Chelsea went on to win their first Champions League trophy.

Nevertheless, Striker Morata remains wary of the threat that Argentine striker and five-time Ballon d'Or winner will pose to his team: "Messi can't be stopped," the former Real player told Moviestar, as quoted by the Metro.

"If we can get a good result here [Stamford Bridge], we have to play a defensive game with spaces and try to bother them as much as possible."

Blues midfielder Eden Hazard has also recently praised the La Liga's top scorer, telling Marca: "You know, they have a guy who is not from this world. He's different, a superclass. But this is not about one player, it is about the whole team."

Chelsea, who finished second in their qualifying group, will play the first leg at Stamford Bridge on the 20th February, before they make their return to the Camp Nou for the reverse fixture on the 14th of March.