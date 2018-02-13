Newcastle Captain Jamaal Lascelles Praises Recent Performances of 'Frustrated' Matt Ritchie

Newcastle captain Jamaal Lascelles has spoken about teammate Matt Ritchie’s frustrations after the Scot fired home Newcastle’s winner against Manchester United on Sunday evening.

Lascelles, speaking to the Northern Echo, revealed how Ritchie has been frustrated with his football recently as Newcastle struggle to keep themselves away from the closely-knit relegation battle.

#NUFC captain Jamaal Lascelles has registered 5 goals and 9 clean sheets this season. Born leader. pic.twitter.com/FoPeCwzyEV — ㅤMagpiesRelated (@MagpiesRelated) February 12, 2018

The Scottish international struggle for form this season has seen him lose his place in the starting XI, and seen him instead being consigned to a rotational position.

However, the Toon captain is hoping that Ritchie’s winner against Manchester United is going to be the turning point in his season.





Ritchie managed to get himself on the end of a clever Dwight Gayle flick, and thump the ball into the next past United’s David De Gea.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

“Matt has been pretty frustrated recently, but he finally got his goal and hopefully he can start finding the net a bit more often,” said Lascelles. “But overall, it was a massive team performance and the Man of the Match could have gone to anybody.”

It was Ritchie’s first goal of the season and was seen by many as a fitting reward for his performance on the day.

One man hasn't been mentioned enough today. He scored vital goals last season. Led the charge. He doesn't drink, isn't on social media, but takes all things #nufc extremely seriously. I salute our match winner; Matt Ritchie. 👊👏👍 — Pete Graves (@PeteGravesSky) February 11, 2018

The former Bournemouth winger caused the Red Devils a huge problem and worked hard throughout his performance to keep Newcastle’s defensive shape.

The win put the Magpies 13th in the Premier League table, two points clear of the relegation zone.