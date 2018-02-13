PHOTO: Aaron Mooy Posts Gruesome Update on Knee Injury Sustained in Bournemouth Win

Aaron Mooy has allayed fears that he faces an extended spell out injured after revealing the extent of a knee issue sustained against Bournemouth.

The Huddersfield playmaker was stretchered off in the 4-1 home triumph over the Cherries after a 76th-minute tackle on Lewis Cook resulted in the midfielder coming off worse.

Despite huge concerns that Mooy had sustained ligament damage and could have potentially missed the Premier League run-in, the Australia international took to Instagram (h/t Ben Dinnery on Twitter) to reveal that his injury wasn't as bad as first feared:

David Wagner confirms Aaron Mooy has “no ligament damage” but the Australian international did sustain a deep cut on his knee which required stitches. #HTAFC pic.twitter.com/JqZefdT56I — Ben Dinnery (@BenDinnery) February 12, 2018

Okay, so it still looks nasty and it'll keep him out for a couple of weeks, but given how much damage could have been done Mooy is a lucky man.

The ex-Manchester City youth star suffered a deep gash around his knee instead, and required a number of stitches to prevent the wound from becoming infected and leaving him on the treatment table for a long time.

Terriers boss David Wagner had spoken in the aftermath of the win over Eddie Howe's men and revealed that his star man wouldn't be out of action for too long as he moved to allay fan fears over Mooy's potential problem.

contact injury so hopefully no longer than a couple of weeks... i'm praying anyway — David Bubb (@david_bubb18) February 11, 2018

He had said: "[Mooy] has a cut over his knee. Not ligaments, just a cut. He needs stitches."

The news will also come as a relief to Mooy's national side, who will have been praying that he would be fit enough to be selected for the World Cup set to take place in Russia this coming summer.

The 27-year-old has featured 29 times for the Socceroos since he made his debut against Guam in December 2012, scoring on five occasions. The Huddersfield man has also racked up eight goals and 14 assists in 80 appearances for his current club in all competitions.

