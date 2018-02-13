PHOTO: Crocked Palace Ace Wilfried Zaha Jets Out to Dubai as Part of Knee Injury Rehab

Wilfried Zaha has opted to take some downtime in the Middle East as he recuperates from the knee injury that will sideline him for two months.

The Crystal Palace talisman posted an image on his personal Instagram account as he rested during a winter holiday in Dubai.

Zaha was photographed with a knee brace on his left leg as he enjoyed a pleasant afternoon on a boat in the gulf state, with Dubai's renowned skyline lurking in the background.



A post shared by Wilfried Dazet Armel Zaha (@wilfriedzaha) on Feb 13, 2018 at 4:50am PST

Zaha was ruled out of action until March after he sustained knee ligament damage during Palace's 1-1 draw with Newcastle United 10 days ago, and he was missed in his side's 3-1 loss to Everton last Saturday.

The Eagles haven't won a game without Zaha for almost 18 months and the Ivory Coast international's skill, pace and end product were sorely missed in the Goodison Park defeat.

The result left Palace lingering in 15th position in the Premier League table just one point above the drop zone - Southampton lying in 18th position with 26 points compared to Palace's 27.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Eagles boss Roy Hodgson will be desperate to have Zaha fit and available as soon as possible as he eyes a way to keep the Londoners in England's top flight, and the veteran gaffer stated that his players couldn't expect to not win a game during Zaha's absence due to their unwarranted record without him.

He said: "We didn't lose because we were lacking players because the XI was a good XI but we lost because we were punished for the defensive mistakes we made. It was not because we were totally outplayed and not because Zaha did not play."

Zaha has bagged four goals and two assists in 20 appearances for Palace this season, and recently admitted that he was now a better player than the one who joined Manchester United back in January 2013.

