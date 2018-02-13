Report Claims Cristiano Ronaldo Is Keen on Return to England With Premier League Trio Contacted

Cristiano Ronaldo is keen on a return to the Premier League and is looking for a move to a London club, according to a report.

Ronaldo is said to be unsettled at Real Madrid and L10 Sports claim he wants to leave the club at the end of the season as he is not happy with contract negotiations.

👌 A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Feb 2, 2018 at 4:22am PST

The report claims the Portuguese superstar is very keen on a move back to the Premier League but is not willing to work under Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho again, after the two fell out at Los Blancos.

A second report in L10 Sports says Ronaldo is already making moves in order to come back to England, specifically London. It claims that Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham have all been contacted by representatives of the attacker in anticipation of a transfer.

23 - Cristiano Ronaldo has scored more goals this season in his first 28 competitive appearances (23) than he did in 2016-17 (21), despite playing fewer minutes (2344 v 2493). Decline? pic.twitter.com/glv7vENC2L — OptaJose (@OptaJose) February 12, 2018

Reports emerged last month that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner was open to a move to current champions Chelsea and it now seems other clubs may be in the frame too.

Ronaldo has scored 547 goals in 716 appearances so far in his career, including 118 strikes during a four-year stint with Manchester United.

The French outlet also reports that Paris Saint-Germain is an option for the 33-year-old if he is to leave Real at the end of the season, although it is said Ronaldo has his heart set on a return to the Premier League.





The attacker recorded a hat-trick in his last outing for Real in a 5-2 win over Real Sociedad on Saturday and will have the chance to add to his tally in the Champions League game against PSG on Wednesday.