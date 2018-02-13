Spurs Boss Mauricio Pochettino Spotted Having Breakfast With Juventus Fans Ahead of CL Clash

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has been pictured having breakfast in the Turin city centre, amongst Juventus fans, in the lead up to the game tonight.

The Argentinian's Spurs side will be facing Juventus this evening in the Champions League last-16. Pochettino however, is clearly saving rivalry for the pitch as he was seen happily chatting and posing for pictures with the fans of tonight's opponents, reports CalcioMercato.

The former Espanyol defender was out for breakfast with his coaching staff before heading back to the hotel - no doubt to get preparations under way for the Champions League clash.

Tottenham will be looking to continue their unbeaten run in the competition this season when they come up against last year's runners-up on Tuesday night at the Allianz Stadium.

When speaking in his pre-match conference on Monday the Spurs boss expressed his excitement at being in Turin, before assuring that his full focus is on the game.

"At 45 it’s my first time here. I’m so excited. My focus though is on tomorrow," said Pochettino, as quoted by Football London.

The Argentinian spoke of how he would like his team to assert themselves on the pitch when they come up against the Italian giants.

"Tomorrow we need to play with freedom and clear ideas. But always football is to be responsible," said the former defender.

"We need to show we deserve to go to the next stage. Scoring goals will be difficult against a team so tough to score against."

After topping the table in a tough group stage, that included facing current holders Real Madrid and German side Borussia Dortmund, Pochettino is positive his North London side can continue to prove people wrong.

"When the draw happened at the start of the season, first it was Real Madrid and Dortmund. Not many people believed in us but now we are here, enjoying today, the training session and tomorrow the game.





"We have many challenges ahead tomorrow but it’s important to continue as we have. Why not do it again?" said Pochettino.