'They Understand My Passion': Conte Thanks Chelsea Fans for Sticking by Him After West Brom Win

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte was extremely pleased to see his team finally claim a win after successive defeats that had them temporarily drop out of the top four.

The Premier League champions will have hoped to put that bit of misery behind them permanently, in the wake of a 3-0 win over West Brom at Stamford Bridge on Monday night.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Two goals from Eden Hazard sandwiched a Victor Moses strike to help the Blues move past their latest opposition quite comfortably. And the Italian tactician may have just escaped the axe that the British media seem to be keen on seeing swung.

“We are getting used to the speculation,” Conte told reporters after the match (H/T The Guardian). “My players know very well what we have to do. Until the end we continue to live with this speculation so, for sure, we are going to try to fight against it.

"There is only one way: to win and play good football. The fans have showed me great support because I think they are reading the rumours about me, so I must thank them for that. It means that, in our 18 months together, they understand my passion and my will to defend these colours, this shirt, this badge.

Antonio Conte says we must be satisfied to win this game. He adds that we can play better and with more confidence, as that went down after the two defeats. He says we improved once we scored and the clean sheet was important. #CHEWBA — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) February 12, 2018

"To know that people appreciate my work here in Chelsea is important. The players and I are trying to do our best to give them the best satisfaction. Our will is always there.”

Hazard, who put in a spectacular performance, recording yet another brace against the helpless Baggies, declared that Chelsea are back after the win.

Eden Hazard stars as the champions get back on track in style#CHEWBA pic.twitter.com/hq7KwNEowi — Premier League (@premierleague) February 12, 2018

“It wasn’t a good moment for us, losing the last two matches, but now we are back. We are Chelsea," the Belgian remarked.

“We are the champions and we need to give everything. We need to be in the top four for the Champions League next season, and we have a lot of games still to play."