Thierry Henry Claims Arsene Wenger 'Finds it Difficult' to Identify & Sign Top Defenders

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry believes Arsene Wenger needs to start paying out to bring top defenders in to the club, but that he struggles to identify the right players to bring in.

The Gunners manager has spent over £100m in the last two transfer windows to bring attacking players Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to the Emirates. However, Henry feels Wenger is not willing to pay a similar fee for defensive players.

Speaking on Sky Sports' Monday Night Football, via the Star, he said: "It is a new era, you have to put at least, if you want someone good, £60m, £70m, whatever the position is. I think he finds that really difficult.

"He does it easy for a striker, or a creative player, but for defenders, he probably thinks 'that might be a lot'."

Wenger brought in left-back Sead Kolasinac on a free transfer in the summer, but the former Schalke man has failed to secure a first team place. The Arsenal boss also spent £2m on central defender Konstantinos Mavropanos last month, but at only 20, he is thought to be a star for the future.

The north London club currently have the worst defensive record of the top seven clubs in the Premier League, conceding 36 goals so far this season.

Arsenal are way off the teams above them when it comes to goal difference and Henry wants Wenger to start splashing the cash to improve their defensive line.





