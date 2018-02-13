Vincent Kompany Insists Current City Squad Are Most Focused & Motivated He Has Ever Seen

Manchester City captain Vincent Company has declared that the current Cityzens team is the most focused squad he has ever been a part of.

The Etihad side are in the hunt for their first Premier League trophy since 2014, have a place in the Carabao Cup final booked and are very much alive in both the FA Cup and Champions League.

Kompany, who has been at the club since 2008, has seen plenty of domestic success during his time in Manchester, having helped the side to two league titles, two League Cups and an FA Cup.

And with four trophies still available for grabs this season, he has made claims of this City team being the most motivated, intense and focused, albeit steering clear of comparing them to past squads - for now at least.

“We'll have to compare at the end of the season,” the Belgian said, via the club's official website.





“I’d like to believe we are going to win the Premier League and will be successful, but my personal feeling is, who is going to be more motivated to win even more next year.

“That would make a big difference to how I’d judge this team and any of the previous team.

“So far, from game to game I’ve never experienced a level of focus, intensity and motivation throughout the team.

“I can speak for that already, but in terms of achievements, nothing yet.”

City are set to play Basel at home in their first match of the Champions League knockout stage on Tuesday night. A victory would definitely leave them one step closer to possible European success.