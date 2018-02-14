3 Premier League Giants Join Bayern Munich in Race for Hamburg Wonderkid Josha Vagnoman

Arsenal are the latest club to join the race to sign 17-year-old Hamburg starlet Josha Vagnoman, according to a report in The Sun.





It is claimed that the Gunners face competition from Chelsea, Manchester City and Bayern Munich for the German defender's signature.

Hmm right, we can do with youth left back. Hope we sign Vagnoman. Maybe we'll have real back up lb to Mendy & youth player vying for the first team — Banana Shark (@PoznanOutbreak) February 13, 2018

Vagnoman was a key figure for Germany during the Under-17 World Cup last year, catching the eye with a string of successful displays before his side were knocked out by Brazil in the quarter-finals.

The German youngster has been hailed as 'one of the best young talents in Germany' and trained with the Hamburg first team ahead of their game against Borussia Dortmund last week.

However, Vagnoman's current Hamburg deal expires this summer - a huge factor which is key to the interest that has been registered in him.

Josha Vagnoman (17, LB) has also been training with the first team and also impressed Hollerbach. He considers Santos to be the only viable LB in the squad so Vagnoman is an option. pic.twitter.com/urTbGpi0jP — HSV News English (@HSVnewsEN) February 8, 2018

Having risen through the ranks at HSV from a young age, a move could prove to be a tough decision for Vagnoman. The versatile defender, who can play at left-back and right-back, will almost certainly have a contract offer to consider from his current side as he assesses his options going into the summer.

Arsenal's Head of Recruitment Sven Mislintat - who joined the club from Borussia Dortmund - is said to have watched Vagnoman play on a number of occasions.

Since joining the Gunners in November, Mislintat has already influenced the signings of former Dortmund attackers Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

His judgement of youth players can also be trusted, as he was involved in the signings of Ousmane Dembele, Jadon Sancho and Aleksandar Isak during his time at Dortmund.