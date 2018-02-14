Arsenal Hope To Complete Signing Of Oguzhan Ozyakup in Bosman Deal This Summer

Fresh reports are claiming Arsenal are working on a deal to sign midfielder Oguzhan Ozyakup on a free transfer when his contract expires in the summer.

The Turkish international is out of contract at the end of the season and is said to want a new challenge after spending what would be six seasons at Turkish side Besiktas. According to Turkish newspaper Aksam (via TalkSport), Arsenal have emerged as favourites to sign the 25-year-old.

Burak Kara/GettyImages

Ozyakup progressed through the youth ranks at Arsenal, however only managed to make two League Cup appearances for the Gunners in the 2011-12 season before Besiktas signed the midfielder for €500,000 the following summer.

He was the subject to mass transfer speculation during the January transfer window, with Arsenal also failing with a bid of around £6m. However, with his contract expiring at the end of the season, it'll be up to Ozyakup where he chooses to go.

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

Since he left the Emirates in 2012, he has transformed into a regular starter for both club and country, and Arsene Wenger sees now as the right time to bring the player back to Arsenal who are currently fighting for Champions League football next season.

Having signed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Henrikh Mykhitaryan in January, Wenger looks set to add further depth to his squad should they complete the signing of Ozyakup - who would likely face stiff competition for a starting role in the side.

Arsenal's fight for a place in next season's Champions League continues on Thursday when they face Ostersunds FK in the first leg of their Europa League Round of 32 stage, whilst Ozyakup's current team Besiktas face a tough ask when they face Bayern Munich in the Round of 16 in the champions League next week.