Christian Eriksen Does Not Fear Losing Manager Mauricio Pochettino Despite Recent Speculation

After starring in Tottenham's impressive 2-2 draw with Juventus in Turin, Christian Eriksen has claimed the team do not fear the prospect of manager Mauricio Pochettino leaving the club.

After going 2-0 down within 10 minutes, many thought Tottenham were dead and buried. However, goals from an in-form Harry Kane and Eriksen himself helped them claim a draw to bring back to Wembley for the second leg.

FULL-TIME: A hard-fought performance sees us take two away goals back to Wembley. pic.twitter.com/ru60RXGe78 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) February 13, 2018

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game when asked about Pochettino's future, the Dane said: ''Of course there will be interest from clubs because he is doing really well but hopefully he stays.





''The players are happy with him, the club is very happy with him. You look at what he’s building here and I think he’d like to continue it. That is what he showed when he signed the new long-term deal.

''Since the manager arrived in 2014, that is the thing we’ve changed, with the players we have here. Everyone has grown up and if we are losing 2-0, we are not going to roll over.''

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

The Spurs manager has recently been linked with a switch the Spanish champions Real Madrid, but the players seem confident that the Argentine will not leave just yet.





Tottenham have come a long way under Pochettino and will be hoping that the 2-2 they earned in Turin will help them in their bid to qualify for the next round when the two sides face off at Wembley.



