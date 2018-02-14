Dismal Serge Aurier to Miss Return Leg Against Juventus After Picking up a Yellow Card

Tottenham right-back Serge Aurier will miss the second-leg of the Champions League tie with Juventus next month after the player was shown a yellow card in Tuesday night's game. Tottenham fell quick to a 2-0 deficit to the Italian champions but rallied back to take home a 2-2 draw. Though, a casualty of the game was Aurier's suspension from the home leg.

The Ivorian defender had struggled throughout the night, falling victim to Douglas Costa's pace. Aurier conceded a penalty in the dying embers of the first half after bringing down Juventus' speedy winger in the penalty area. Fortunately, Gonzalo Higuain denied himself a first-half hattrick by crashing his penalty into the crossbar.

The Ivorian's miserable night was compounded by being brandished a yellow card early in the second half after a challenge on Alex Sandro. It was the right-back's third yellow card of the competition prompting him to face a one-match ban in the home leg on March 7th.

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

Aurier's performance did not go down well with BT Sport pundit Rio Ferdinand. The Former Manchester United defender laid into the Spurs' right back, branding him as 'rash'. Speaking after the game, Ferdinand said (The Independent), “As a defender, I have never really rated Aurier.





“He’s rash and he’s let his team down far too often.”





Spurs now take a commanding result to Wembley having done half the job already. Kieran Trippier looks the likeliest candidate to come in for Aurier's absence.