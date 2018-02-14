Juventus Boss Confirms Key Pair Will Return for Return Leg at Spurs & Remains Confident Despite Draw

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri believes his side has what it takes to win at Wembley, despite throwing away a two goal lead in the first leg of the Champions League last 16 against Spurs.

A Gonzalo Higuain brace had given the Bianconeri a two goal lead within the opening 10 minutes, but a trade mark Harry Kane goal and a sumptuous Christian Eriksen free kick means it's all to play for in the return leg in three weeks time.

Speaking to the club website, Allegri said: "In any football match, you can have ups and downs. That is part and parcel of the game.





"We might have extended our lead to 3-0 or even 3-1 before half-time, but instead Tottenham staged a comeback and ended up equalising at a point in the second period when we actually had the measure of them.





"It was an enthralling encounter overall: we started the first half excellently, but ultimately succumbed to Spurs’ steady growth of confidence during the game. They put us under pressure and capitalised on some of our misplaced passes when we looked to break forwards.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

"With [Mario] Mandzukic and Douglas Costa playing close to [Gonzalo] Higuain, and a bank of three midfielders behind them, we coped better. Before that, we were sitting too deep.

"Let’s not forget about Tottenham’s merits in this match. This is the last 16, after all, and I had already counted on having to go to Wembley to fight for a place in the next round. I never thought that we would kill off the tie this evening."

GOAL TO JUVENTUS!! Higuain converts from the spot and the Old Lady is 2 goals to the good inside 10 minutes. #JUVTOT pic.twitter.com/GEKebe5HUS — 90min (@90min_Football) February 13, 2018

With the return tie not until March 7, Allegri turns his attention to Serie A, where the Old Lady sit just one point behind league leaders Napoli - as the Italian manager attempts to keep spirits high ahead of the tough European fixture.

“The second leg in London is still some way off, so now we turn our attentions back to the league and Sunday’s derby against Torino," the Juve boss said. "We will have [Paulo] Dybala and [Blaise] Matuidi back in time for Wembley. Notwithstanding their returns from injury, I think that we have what it takes to make a real fist of this tie.

Since moving to the Allianz Stadium in 2011, Juventus had never surrendered a two-goal lead.



Until Tottenham arrived. pic.twitter.com/qXCud4pZHq — bet365 (@bet365) February 13, 2018

"Tottenham and Juventus are two top clubs, but now this match needs to be put aside so that we can concentrate on Serie A and stay hot on the heels of Napoli.

"The Champions League is difficult this season and next year it will probably be even harder. We have enjoyed three extraordinary campaigns so far, therefore there must not be any discontent after a home draw in this first leg. We have to keep spirits high going into the return match."