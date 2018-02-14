Leo Ulloa Claims Mesut Ozil's Instagram post Spurred Leicester on to Fairytale Title Triumph in 2016

Brighton striker Leo Ulloa has revealed that Arsenal spurred his former side Leicester City onto their fairytale Premier League triumph in 2015/16, in the latest edition of FourFourTwo.

The Argentine forward recalled the story of how Arsenal - and Mesut Ozil in particular - irked the Foxes dressing room with a celebratory post game Instagram photo; after the Gunners 2-1 win over Claudio Ranieri's outfit at the Emirates.

Danny Welbeck's last minute goal sparked scenes of jubilation amongst the home supporters, as Arsenal closed the gap to the Foxes at the top of the table to just two points.





Mesut Ozil savoured the victory on the day and uploaded a dressing room photo, labelling himself and his teammates the Premier League's "best team".

Ulloa now reveals how his teammates were ruffled by the post, claiming: "After the match, there was this photograph on Instagram of the Arsenal players celebrating in the dressing room and holding up two fingers.

"It made us all laugh. They were two points below us, and in the end… well, I think they ended up a little further behind than that in the table.

"We had this picture stuck up in the dressing room as a nice reminder of what they were all thinking about us. We would also share these pictures through Whatsapp... I can say they helped us keep focused and concentrated."



