Liverpool Legend Steven Gerrard Explains Why Virgil van Dijk Will Prove His Worth Against Porto

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard has claimed that the club's upcoming Champions League encounters with FC Porto will be where new signing Virgil van Dijk will prove his worth - having dished out a huge sum of money on the Dutch defender in January.

The winter transfer window saw van Dijk become the world's most expensive defender, costing the Reds a cool £75m to take him to Merseyside, and his start to life at Anfield hasn't exactly been perfect.

However, after a month of settling into his new home, club legend Gerrard seems to think that the Champions League will be where the 26-year-old will spring to life, and prove any doubters wrong:

“He has a massive role to play and it is why Liverpool were prepared to lump so much money on him,” Gerrard told BTSport.com.





“He is a magnet in both boxes so he can be just as much of a threat off set pieces going forward as he is important at the back when the team are defending.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

“You can’t expect him to be the complete problem solver,” he added. “One player can never address all the issues in a team but he will be a big help and I only think he is going to get better.

“For me he has made the right move picking Liverpool as he will love the big European nights at Anfield. The two games coming up are the perfect stage for him to show why Liverpool were prepared to spend so much money on him.”

Wednesday night sees Liverpool travel to their Portuguese opponents, before the reverse fixture which takes place on March 6.