Lukasz Fabianski Becomes the First Goalkeeper to Reach Premier League Milestone

Swansea City star Lukasz Fabianski has become the first goalkeeper to reach the tally of 100 saves in the Premier League this season.





The Poland international has reached the milestone by some distance too, with Jack Butland and David De Gea still behind Fabianski by 13 saves this campaign.





Data courtesy of EA SPORTS also shows that the 32-year-old leads the way in a number of other goalkeeping statistics, with Swansea's hopes of staying in the Premier League this season largely down to the work of Fabianski in between the sticks.

The former Arsenal goalkeeper has made an outstanding 63 saves from shots that have come from inside the penalty area this season, with Manchester United's De Gea well behind with a tally of 50.





Fabianski is also leading the way in catches this season with 52. Burnley's shot-stopper Nick Pope comes in second place for this category, just eight catches behind the Polish goalkeeper.

However, the gap starts to get bigger once you go outside the top two, with third-placed Asmir Begovic having registered just 32 catches in comparison this season.

Swansea return to Premier League action next week when they travel to face Brighton & Hove Albion - seven days after an FA Cup trip to Sheffield Wednesday.





The Swans have found a new lease of life since Carlos Carvalhal took charge of the club and the Welsh side should be confident of avoiding relegation from the Premier League in May.

