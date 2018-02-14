Man Utd's Fellaini Agrees to Summer Besiktas Switch Upon Contract Expiry at Old Trafford

Marouane Fellaini will finally complete his long-awaited move to Turkey this summer once his contract with Manchester United expires, according to Goal.

The Belgian midfielder has previously been liked with moves to Fenerbahçe and Galatasaray. However, the 30-year-old will instead snub interest from elsewhere in Istanbul to join the reigning Süper Lig champions, Beşiktaş.





Fellaini has been a valuable Plan B for Manchester United over the last five years, largely playing second fiddle to a number of first-team players who have come and gone following his £29m arrival in 2013.

I love how our Plan B is Fellaini even when Fellaini is out injured 😂😂😂 Cross/hoof the ball and hope for a miracle 👌 — Chiara 🐥 (@Chiara_MUFC) December 26, 2017

The former Everton star has also stepped into the starting lineup at Manchester United with impeccable professionalism when called upon over the years, earning a place in the hearts of most fans at Old Trafford.





However, Fellaini's 10th year in the north-west will come to an end this summer when his current deal in Manchester expires.

With Beşiktaş, Fellaini will continue to have the opportunity to play at the highest level.





The Black Eagles are set to face Bayern Munich in the first knockout stage of the Champions League this season - something that became more of an uphill battle after selling Cenk Tosun in January.





Fellaini could link up with former Arsenal prospect Oguzhan Özyakup at the Vodafone Arena next season. However, the 25-year-old, who is also out of contract this summer, has recently been linked with a move back to north London.