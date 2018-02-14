Man Utd's Fellaini Agrees to Summer Besiktas Switch Upon Contract Expiry at Old Trafford

By 90Min
February 14, 2018

Marouane Fellaini will finally complete his long-awaited move to Turkey this summer once his contract with Manchester United expires, according to Goal.

The Belgian midfielder has previously been liked with moves to Fenerbahçe and Galatasaray. However, the 30-year-old will instead snub interest from elsewhere in Istanbul to join the reigning Süper Lig champions, Beşiktaş.


Fellaini has been a valuable Plan B for Manchester United over the last five years, largely playing second fiddle to a number of first-team players who have come and gone following his £29m arrival in 2013.

The former Everton star has also stepped into the starting lineup at Manchester United with impeccable professionalism when called upon over the years, earning a place in the hearts of most fans at Old Trafford.


However, Fellaini's 10th year in the north-west will come to an end this summer when his current deal in Manchester expires.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

With Beşiktaş, Fellaini will continue to have the opportunity to play at the highest level. 


The Black Eagles are set to face Bayern Munich in the first knockout stage of the Champions League this season - something that became more of an uphill battle after selling Cenk Tosun in January.


Fellaini could link up with former Arsenal prospect Oguzhan Özyakup at the Vodafone Arena next season. However, the 25-year-old, who is also out of contract this summer, has recently been linked with a move back to north London.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now