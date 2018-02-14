Mauricio Pochettino Claims Spurs 'Dominated' Juventus After Heroic Champions League Display

By 90Min
February 14, 2018

Mauricio Pochettino insisted Spurs are mature enough for the Champions League after their 2-2 draw with Juventus and picked out Christian Eriksen for praise after his inspirational performance.

Tottenham were 2-0 down within eight minutes after a Gonzalo Higuain brace but a trademark Harry Kane goal and a clever Eriksen free-kick completed a well deserved comeback.

As quoted by Football London in his post-match press conference, Pochettino took the positives despite the early hiccup.

He said: "We didn't start well but we scored twice against a team with so much experience. It's never an easy job. Of course we dominated the possession, we dominated Juventus and we forced them to play deeper. 

"They only used the transition and the counter-attack to try to create chances. I feel the team was so focused. Only seven minutes and it was difficult to handle these seven minutes, but for 83 minutes we dominated Juventus and that is a thing to praise because not many teams can come here and dominate a team like this."

The maturity and mentality of this young Spurs side is often doubted but Pochettino believes they are starting to prove their worth on this European Cup run.

"I think we have experience, but not the kind of experience of Juventus in playing in this competition," he said. "It's true that we started the game not in a good way, but that showed that we are mature enough to compete in the Champions League.

"The team showed great character and the good thing is that this is our fourth season and always we are improving in different aspects. This aspect was the last and it is necessary to try to be competitive and in the end fight for big things."

Mousa Dembele and Eriksen ran the show in midfield, with the Danish footballer of the year in particular putting in a shift that seemed to motivate and inspire the rest of the team on their comeback from two goals behind.

His manager was evidently impressed, adding: "I think Christian had an amazing game. He was outstanding. He was fantastic. 

"Christian is doing, in my few years, always an important player for us. He's always steps up and I think he's this type of player who represents our philosophy. He's a player who links the team and today he was fantastic. The team was great, but he was fantastic."

