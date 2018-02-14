Mohamed Salah's goal against Porto on Wednesday night has cast him into an exclusive club of Liverpool players, and there seems to be no stopping him at the moment as he continues to prove himself in England.

As rumors persist about a potential move to Real Madrid in the summer, it seems that the countless reports surrounding the 25-year-old's future are having no effect on the goal scoring sensation, who moved to Liverpool from Roma for a mere £35m in the summer.

Salah's goal against Porto was his 30th of the season, and he has now become only the 13th player in the club's history to have scored that amount in one campaign... and it's only February

It's only taken the Egyptian 37 matches in total to eclipse the 30 mark - with 22 of his strikes arriving in the Premier League. His finish against Porto puts his Champions League tally onto seven for the season, with his one other goal arriving in the FA Cup against West Brom at the end of January.

Mo Salah becomes only the 13th different #LFC player to score 30 goals in a season. 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/u3fEP8icgx — Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 14, 2018

The race for the Premier League golden boot remains wide open. Spurs' Harry Kane currently leads the way on 23 goals, with Salah behind him on 22, and the three-horse race is completed by third-placed Sergio Aguero on 21.

Anything can happen between now and the end of the season, and there is no doubt that Salah will be keeping one eye on that top scorer trophy come May, in what would go down as a fantastic debut season at Anfield for the player.