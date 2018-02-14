Ostersunds Twitter Account Attempts to Provoke Arsenal Ahead Of Europa League Tie

Little Swedish outfit Ostersunds FK have seemingly attempted to provoke Arsenal ahead of their match on Thursday night, with a (now deleted) tweet sent during Tottenham's Champions League tie with Juventus.

Arsenal's Europa League adventure sends them to a rather snowy Sweden this week, as the Premier League giants face off against Ostersunds - a team whose stadium capacity just about reaches 9,000; and who have spent less time existing than Arsene Wenger has in charge of the Gunners.

However, it seems that despite two rather contrasting histories between the sides, David seems to be looking to get under the skin of Goliath, having tweeted out their support of Spurs on Tuesday night.

The official Twitter account for the side tweeted a rather blunt 'COYS' (Come on you Spurs, for those of you unaware) during Tottenham's 2-2 draw with the Bianconeri; an obvious show of support for Arsenal's rivals.

However, this screenshot is only available courtesy of 101 Great Goals, the original message no deleted... unfortunately.

This isn't the first time that the club's account has attempted a bit of banter with the north London outfit; they seem rather excited at facing off against Arsenal's third string side.

On the night that the draw was announced, the Swedish club replied to Arsenal with this tweet, making it fairly clear that mid February in Scandinavia - as if people didn't already know that.

See you at Jamtkraft Arena in february! Please make sure that Wenger has fixed his jacket before traveling, it's going to be cold in Ostersund ;) #vigerossaldrig pic.twitter.com/nHxPcZqLeh — Östersunds FK (@ofk_1996) December 11, 2017

However the match pans out, it seems almost certain that the home fans will have a great time playing the Premier League outfit, and they'll surely love the return leg even more, with a trip to the Emirates Stadium on February 22.