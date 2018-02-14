Puel Jokes That Mahrez Has 'No Need for Valentines' as Squad Forget Issues Over Failed Transfer

Leicester City boss Claude Puel has told reporters that Riyad Mahrez has 'a good relationship with his teammates' and does not need additional love on Valentine's Day.

Mahrez spent several days absent from the club, following the well publicised breakdown of his proposed move to Manchester City on transfer deadline day at the end of January.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

"For Riyad he has no need for valentines, he has a good relationship with his teammates," Puel said at his pre-match press conference ahead of his side's FA Cup tie against Sheffield United on Friday.

"He comes back with a smile and the story is behind him. All the players want to move on. I think [he trained] better [than before]. He enjoys to play and to train with his team-mates. He is a a good player with no problem."

Claude Puel says he considers the situation with Riyad Mahrez to be over now. He also says it's behind him and his team mates. pic.twitter.com/lEi5DhE6SX — BBC Leicester Sport (@BBCRLSport) February 14, 2018

Puel was pleased with the reaction from fans and players alike upon Mahrez's comeback, but hopes the questions about his star player will not be making such a swift return.

"I think it was a good reception [from the fans] when he came on at Man City," Puel said.

"I think it is important now to put an end to the talking about Riyad. He came back. He came on against Man City. Now we need to move on."

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

"I think the fans understand the difficulty to manage this period for him and the club. I think we have stayed united. It is important now, together, to look forward.

"I am sure we can have a good feeling and make a good achievement for the end of the season."