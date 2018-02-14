Scott McTominay Predicts Two Youth Products Will Burst Onto the Scene at Man Utd in the Near Future

Recent academy graduate Scott McTominay has tipped fellow Manchester United youngsters Angel Gomes and Tahith Chong to follow him in breaking into the first team.

McTominay has made an impressive 12 appearances for United this season, and appears to be very much in Jose Mourinho's plans for the future.

He sees midfielders Gomes and 'Chongy' as two very exciting prospects, and revealed when speaking to HCL Technologies on Twitter, that reckons it is only a matter of time before the two of them burst onto the scene.

.@mctominay10 along with you, who else from the academy are you looking forward to play with in the senior team? #UnitedByHCL pic.twitter.com/rfFNJVe1Oz — HCL Technologies (@hcltech) February 13, 2018

Gomes has made just two cameo appearances for the first team this season, but has caught the eye in the limited opportunities he has been given. Chong on the other hand is yet to make his first team debut, but this is largely down to a fairly serious knee injury.

It seems that United are beginning to put a greater level of faith in youth players, and Mourinho may well reward young players who are starring in the youth set-up a greater number of first team opportunities - especially with some of United's stars struggling for form of late.

The likes of Paul Pogba and Alexis Sanchez disappointed once more in the 1-0 defeat to Newcastle, and Mourinho will be keen to turn results around quickly to ensure the club do not lose their top four spot.