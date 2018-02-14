Spurs Defender Toby Alderweireld Hails Team Performance in Turin Despite Exclusion From Squad

By 90Min
February 14, 2018

Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld provided special mention of his club after their impressive outing in the Champions League. Spurs came from a two-goal deficit to draw 2-2 with Juventus on Tuesday night, prompting Alderweireld to hail his side for their result on Twitter. 

The Belgian centre-back was omitted from the squad that travelled to Turin but was still full of praise watching his side brush shoulders with one of Europe's great teams.

It was a nightmare start for the north London club as they fell early 2-0 down to two Gonzalo Higuain goals. Though Mauricio Pochettino's men showed great character and nerve to come back through goals from Harry Kane and Christian Eriksen. 

Alderweireld is slowly working his way back into the fold at Spurs after being sidelined for a lengthy period with a serious hamstring injury. Though, the Belgian's return comes at the right time in the season, as Spurs continue to test their mettle in the Champions League, as well as securing another top-four finish. 

Alderweireld is expected to feature in the Spurs side on Sunday as they take on Rochdale in the FA Cup fifth-round.

