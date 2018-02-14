Tottenham Playmaker Explains How Arsenal's Cech Helped With Impressive Comeback Against Juventus

Christian Eriksen claimed that watching Petr Cech's movement from a free kick in the North London Derby helped the Dane score from a similar position during their Champions League clash with Juventus on Tuesday.

After going 2-0 down to a quickfire brace from Gonzalo Higuaín, Harry Kane clawed Tottenham back into the game with a clever finish after rounding Gianluigi Buffon.

Eriksen was then given the chance to level the scoreline from a free-kick in the 71st minute. The 26-year-old impressively scored by firing the ball low and to the goalkeeper's side - a decision that was made after the North London Derby.

Christian Eriksen's game by numbers vs. Juventus:



100 touches

70 (90%) passes completed

6 shots

3 chances created

2 shots on target

1 take-on completed

1 goal



Pivotal to the comeback. pic.twitter.com/4TtiblMt7X — Squawka Football (@Squawka) February 13, 2018

"I had one at the weekend against Cech where I should have gone the keeper’s side and he read it," Eriksen told the club's official website. "Luckily today [Buffon] went opposite.





"But I had a feeling, and I saw the wall move, and I think I saw him take a step as well Buffon, and luckily I changed my mind and went for the other corner and it went in."

The Danish midfielder, who joined Spurs from Ajax for just £12m in 2013, added that Tottenham's ability to rescue a draw in Turin has left the side in a fantastic position ahead of the second leg at Wembley.

"We had a lot of chances but with the start in mind, the first nine minutes, we can be very happy with the result in the end," Eriksen added.





"I don't think Juventus minded us having the possession but we had a good balance and won the ball back quickly, and that's what we had to do."