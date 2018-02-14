VIDEO: Russian Footballer Heavily Criticised for Blowing Nose With Note Worth £60

Russian footballer Stanislav Manayev has caused a huge amount of disapproval on social media after a video emerged online of him blowing his nose with 5,000 roubles - worth just over £60.

The video - which despite being deleted, is available via Marca - depicts Manayev travelling on a plane with teammates. The FC Tonso asks someone if they have anything for him to clear his nose with, before being handed a bunch of 5,000 rouble notes.

Rus futbolcu Stanislav Manayev, paraya kıymet vermiyor... pic.twitter.com/KVaurZngp8 — Buzz Spor (@buzzspor) February 14, 2018

He then goes on to say: "I could give this money to people in great need, but I'm not going to do it because I have snot," and proceeds to blow his nose, and throw the note on the floor.

Upon being uploaded to Instagram, the video is said to have received a wide amount of hate for the controversial act - and was subsequently removed by the uploader.

However, it remained online long enough to capture the attention of Pavel Kolobkov, Russian Sports Minister. He wasn't subtle in expressing his feelings towards the situation:

"There is no doubt that the video points to the low cultural level of that player, I am sure it will serve as a lesson," Kolobkov said.

The Minister wasn't the only senior official to criticise Manayev. The head of the 2018 Russian World Cup organising committee also damned his actions.