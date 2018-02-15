Arsenal Linked With Shock Move for Toby Alderweireld After Spurs Contract Talks Continue to Falter

Arsenal have reportedly entered the race to sign North London rivals Tottenham's Toby Alderweireld, after talks between the defender and his current club on renewing his contract continue to stall.

The centre-back is understood to be holding out for a five year contract, with weekly wages well above the current £110k ceiling that Spurs operate under.

While the club are extremely keen to secure the 28 year old's future, the numerical disparity that currently exists between them could pave the way for the Belgian's exit, according to the Daily Mail.

Unsurprisingly, a host of clubs are observing the situation with keen interest, with Real Madrid, Chelsea and Manchester United thought to be the most ardent admirers. Perhaps more unexpected, is Arsenal's purported interest, evoking memories of Sol Campbell's infamous ship jumping in 2001.

While Spurs are adamant they will not let him go to a domestic rival, let alone their North London neighbours, the current standstill in contract talks may remove some of the leverage they have.

The Dutchman's deal, which is presently earning him around £50k a week, is due to run until 2019, although the club have an option to extend that by 12 months. However, enacting this extension would also activate a clause in his contract allowing him to leave for just £25m.

It is because of this that the contract talks are so imperative, and in their current state, Spurs will most likely be forced to shop the former Southampton and Atletico Madrid player this summer, in order to recuperate the appropriate fee.



Of course, they will not necessarily be forced to consider bids from their domestic rivals, let alone the Gunners, but as we now know more than ever in football - money talks, and everyone has their price.

